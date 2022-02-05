Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Chevron by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,430,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.