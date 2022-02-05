CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. 83,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.