Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

