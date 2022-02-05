Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,175,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

