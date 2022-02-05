NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.795-$2.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 17,069,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

