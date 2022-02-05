Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
ADRZY remained flat at $$11.09 on Monday. 133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
About Andritz
