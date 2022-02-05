Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ADRZY remained flat at $$11.09 on Monday. 133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

