Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $181.30 million. Akumin reported sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $424.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $427.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $749.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AKU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

