$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $193.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. 278,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,044. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.09.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.