Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $901.28 million and $76.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $137.63 or 0.00331463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,548,383 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

