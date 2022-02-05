Shadows Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $123,599.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00111607 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

