Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75-18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.11 billion.

Shares of APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.93.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

