Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.77. 8,924,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 62,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

