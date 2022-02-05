Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-15.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.25.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.