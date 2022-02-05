Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.04 EPS.

NYSE PBH traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 530,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

