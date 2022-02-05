Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $147,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.