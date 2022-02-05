Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,272 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,815,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

