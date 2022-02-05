Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,623,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,030,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. 6,967,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,373. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57.

