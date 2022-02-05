ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,098 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $685,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.88 on Friday, hitting $652.81. The stock had a trading volume of 863,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $746.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

