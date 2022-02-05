Crescent Park Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 98.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 48,264.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.16. 2,054,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

