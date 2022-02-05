Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,569. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

