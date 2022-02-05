Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $898.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $879.81 million to $916.63 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 760,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

