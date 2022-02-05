-$0.32 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BCRX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,014. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

