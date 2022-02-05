$298.15 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $298.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.80 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 954,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

