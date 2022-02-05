Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.32 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,575 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Corteva by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

