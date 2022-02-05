Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

