One Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.