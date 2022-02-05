Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.
NYSE:DX remained flat at $$16.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 704,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
