Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:DX remained flat at $$16.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 704,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

