Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $419,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 179.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $410.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

