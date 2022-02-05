Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 86,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Ford Motor by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,993,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,721.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,548,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

