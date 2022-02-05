Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 613 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

