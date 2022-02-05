Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of McDonald’s worth $809,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

