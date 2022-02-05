Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$2.86. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 212,785 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

