Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

