Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 233,487 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,086,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

