NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.