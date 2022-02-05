DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.95.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

