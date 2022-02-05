Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.03 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

