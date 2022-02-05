ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NYSE:COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

