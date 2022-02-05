Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,587 shares of company stock worth $407,199 over the last ninety days. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 770,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

