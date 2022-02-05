Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $485.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $486.90 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,765. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

