Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. 28,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

