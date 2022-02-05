Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $443.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the lowest is $280.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 2,093,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,841. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

