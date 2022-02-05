Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and $111.10 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

