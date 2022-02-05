Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,639.79 or 0.99941793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00252886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00161432 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00333471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,737,443 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

