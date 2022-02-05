Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $335.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

