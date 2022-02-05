Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday.

AZEK stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. AZEK has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

