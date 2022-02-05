Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $719,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.