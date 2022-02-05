-$0.88 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. 454,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,510. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

