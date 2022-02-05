New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 430,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

