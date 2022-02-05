OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. OneMain has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneMain (OMF)

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.